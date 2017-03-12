WATCH: Python hunters wanted in South Florida - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

If you want to be paid to slay pythons, you may want to head to South Florida.

The Water Management District approved a proposal to hire hunters. They will be paid by the hour plus a bonus for every snake killed.

This in an effort to control the population.

$175,000 has been set aside for this two month pilot project. Hunters will only be in the Miami-Dade County.

