UPDATE: 4 people taken to hospital after rollover

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
UPDATE: Four people are taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Waterloo Police say the car also hit a pole before coming to a stop. Electricians came out to clear the scene after wires were exposed.

Stay with KWWL as this story develops. 

Waterloo Police are on scene of a reported rollover. 

This happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of W. Arlington St. and Logan Avenue. Multiple police cars and ambulances are on scene. 

A witness tells us the vehicle just missed hitting a house.

We have a crew on scene and will pass along information once it's made available. 

No word on any injuries at this time. 

