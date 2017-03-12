Upper Iowa's upset bid falls short in overtime loss at #1 Northwest Missouri State

A buzzer beating three forced overtime, but the Upper Iowa Peacocks couldn't ride the momentum dropping an overtime heart breaker 79-74 at top ranked Northwest Missouri State.

The Peacocks played catch-up most of the game, falling behind by as many as 12 points in the second half. Upper Iowa mounted a late comeback, eventually taking a 58-56 lead late in regulation on a bucket by Kam Rowan. The Bearcats countered, eventually moving back in to a 63-60 lead with 10 seconds remaining. That's when Carson Parker elevated above double coverage, releasing a game-tying three pointer in the final second that sent the game to overtime tied at 63.

An 8-0 run, all scored by Northwest's Justin Pitts put the game away, ending Upper Iowa's season. The Peacocks put together a much improved effort from the beginning of the year when they lost to the same Bearcat team by 35 in the season opener.

Parker led the Upper Iowa effort with 20 points. Jordan Hay added another 18.