UNI women top Evansville to advance to MVC title game

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI knocked down 15 three-pointers as the Panther women topped Evansville 82-58 in the semifinal of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Angie Davison put together a huge day scoring a career high 21 points by hitting seven treys in the game. Madison Weekly added 20 points and six assists.

Offensively, the Panthers excelled sharing the ball by assisting on 26 of 31 field goals in the game.

The Panthers advance to Sunday's MVC championship game against Drake at 2:00 pm. The Bulldogs won both meetings during the regular season.