Iowa City West wins 4th Class 4A title in 6 years

DES MOINES (AP) -

Connor McCaffrey scored 19 points and Iowa City West won its fourth Class 4A state championship in six years with a 64-50 victory over West Des Moines Valley on Saturday night.

In a rematch of last year's title game, which Valley won, West took the lead for good midway through the opening quarter, went up by 14 and blunted a Valley comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

Devontae Lane added 13 points for West (23-3), which won three straight titles from 2012-14, and McCaffrey's brother Patrick scored 12.

The McCaffreys are the sons of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey. Connor, a 6-foot-6 senior who has signed to play for his father, shot 4-for-8 from the field, made all nine of his free throws, grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals

Quinton Curry led Valley (21-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Austin Hinkle scored 13.

