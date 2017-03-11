Man shot in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man shot in Cedar Rapids

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

According to Cedar Rapids Police, a man was shot Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of 16th Street and A Avenue around 6:50 p.m. near a laundromat.

Authorities say he was shot and taken to the hospital, but he will be all right.

Right now, police are interviewing witnesses to try and learn more information about what happened.

At this hour, police do not have a person of interest.

