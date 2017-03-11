Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies at 60 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies at 60

Posted: Updated:
NBC and CNN -

Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead Friday in her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was 60 years old.

The Sledge family was shocked by her death as she had not been ill, Warren said.

The cause of death was unknown.

The group of sisters recorded the dance anthem "We Are Family" in 1979. Other hits were "He's the Greatest Dancer" and "My Guy."

    The review the full CNN article, you can click here

    Powered by Frankly
    Can't Find Something?

    KWWL Television Inc.
    511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
    News: (319)291-1200
    News Tips: (800)947-7746

    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.