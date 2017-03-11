Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies at 60

Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead Friday in her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was 60 years old.

The Sledge family was shocked by her death as she had not been ill, Warren said.

The cause of death was unknown.

The group of sisters recorded the dance anthem "We Are Family" in 1979. Other hits were "He's the Greatest Dancer" and "My Guy."

