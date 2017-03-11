Sheriff: Denmark man shot twice; juvenile son charged

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a Denmark man has been shot, and his son is believed to be the shooter.

Sheriff Stacy Weber says in a news release that a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle Saturday morning and was told by the driver that a family member had been shot in Denmark.

Weber says the deputy called for backup and medics.

When they arrived at the house, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Authorities arrested the son in Fort Madison.

He was taken to juvenile detention center in Montrose.

The boy has been charged with willful injury, although Weber says more charges may be filed later.

Weber did not name the man or boy or give their ages.

The father's medical condition was not provided.