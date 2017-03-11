Former neighbors remember Robert Waller

Warm and humid tonight with a slight chance of storm.More >>
Warm and humid tonight with a slight chance of storm.More >>
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
The Clayton County Sheriff's Department says three people were hurt in a rollover crash Monday afternoon near Guttenberg.More >>
The Clayton County Sheriff's Department says three people were hurt in a rollover crash Monday afternoon near Guttenberg.More >>