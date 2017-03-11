Former neighbors remember Robert Waller

Eastern Iowa continues to remember the life of famous author Robert Waller who once lived in Cedar Falls.

He passed away this week at his home in Texas.

The famous author used to live in a Cedar Falls home several years ago and his old neighbors say he and his wife Georgia were quiet people, but great neighbors.

One neighbors says after he was recognized for writing "Bridges of Madison County" they often joked with him about his new found fame.

"It was fun because we would tease each other about tour buses coming by and all the fame and if he would talk to us anymore," said Susan Lantz, Cedar Falls. "We joked that he so important that we would have to bow down when we met with him, it was fun."

Neighbors tell kWWL they were shocked when they heard about his death even though he moved to Texas several years ago. He was 77 years old.