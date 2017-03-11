Wartburg captures 13th wrestling championship prior to finals night

The top ranked Wartburg wrestling team sent three to Saturday night's finals having already secured a 13th Division III team national championship.

Cross Cannone picked up an overtime take down at 141 pounds to shock defending champion Devin Broukal of Wabash 3-1 securing his place in the final. Logan Thomsen defeated Wisconsin-Osh Kosh 157 pounder Mark Choinske 7-1 in his semifinal, while Eric DeVos rounded out the finals trio with an 8-1 defeat of Richard Carlson of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Wartburg All-Americans:

125 - Arnulfo Olea (6th)

149 - Kenny Martin (3rd)

165 - Andrew Steiert (7th)

184 - Bryan Levsen (5th)

197 - Kyle Fank (5th)

285 - Lance Evans (4th)

Team scores: