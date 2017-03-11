Wartburg captures 13th wrestling championship prior to finals night

The turf at Kinnick Stadium hill have a new look when the swarm arrives this fall. The University of Iowa confirmed the school's Tigerhawk logo will be featured at midfield for the first time in school history. It's the first time since 1980 that any logo will adorn the 50 yard line.More >>
Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year.More >>
Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards and the U.S. hung on for a 1-1 tie against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday night, gaining only its third point at Azteca Stadium as coach Bruce Arena changed seven starters and used a five-man defense to overcome the thin air and short recovery time.More >>
The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.More >>
Davenport Assumption proved to be too much for the Center Point-Urbana girls as the Knights topped the Stormin' Pointers 3-0 for the class 1A state soccer championship.More >>
