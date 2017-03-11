Ely driver injured Linn County crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ely driver injured Linn County crash

An Ely man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after crashing his pickup near the Highway 13 and Highway 30 northbound off ramp.

Linn County Deputies say Dustin Hoffman, 45, tried getting off the Highway 30 ramp and get on Highway 13 when he lost control and rolled several times.

Authorities say he was driving a 2003 Ford F150 pick-up truck.

Hoffman was the only person in the vehicle, and authorities say he was wearing his seat belt.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital, and he's expected to be all right.

According to a KWWL viewer, it's a common area for a lot of accidents.

