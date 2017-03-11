Spring break saves students from snow

As many people brace for the chilly weather hundreds of students are leaving the state for spring break.

Students at the University of Northern Iowa are off all next week.

Many UNI students are trading snow for sand.

"I've heard a lot of people are going to Florida," said Kelli Read, Victor. "Definitely going to a lot of tropical areas and a lot of places were it's warm for sure."

With the chance of snow and temperatures in the 30's students are more than thrilled to get out of Iowa, others are not so lucky.

"Yeah I kind of wish I was going somewhere since it's colder here," said Read.

Read, a senior at UNI, is heading back to her hometown.

"I am just going home," said Read. "I just actually finished my last paper for school and all that stuff before spring break, so yeah I am just going to hang out with family."

Freshman, Ashley Ncocyane has the same idea.

"I haven't been home much lately so I get to spend time with family, so that's nice," said Ncocyane, Dubuque.

Most students left Friday, but for those who stuck around, they say they are staying right here in Iowa.

"It's definitely dead here," said Read. "It's so quiet, but everybody else is gonna enjoy the sun I know that for sure."

Even though both students aren't leaving Iowa they hope when they get back to school temperatures will be warmer.

"I'd like it to get warm soon," said Ncocyane.

Read agrees saying, "I want the weather to warm up a lot because even though I work right on campus it's a cold morning when I have to walk there."

As for it warming up, StormTrack7 Meteorologist Kyle Kiel says it's too early too tell.