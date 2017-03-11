Iowa Creamery wins 3rd at cheese contest

After two days of judging, 20 entries remained in the United States Championship Cheese contest.

Organizers say a record-setting 2,303 cheeses, butters, and yogurts from 33 states were entered for the technical evaluation in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Country View Dairy of Hawkeye, Iowa is bringing home the 3rd place prize in the Flavored Cow's Milk Yogurt category.

Country View Dairy used their Farmstead Vanilla Cream-Top Traditional yogurt in the contest, and the first time they competed in the national contest.

Owner Dave Rapson said “It’s great to be recognized for something you have worked so hard to create over the years. We feel our Vanilla is our signature flavor and are proud of the flavor & texture combination, especially being minimally processed.”