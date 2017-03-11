Hoverboard eyed in fire that critically injured 3 girls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hoverboard eyed in fire that critically injured 3 girls

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say a fire that critically injured three girls and led to critical injuries to a responding fire official appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard.

Harrisburg fire officials said one victim jumped from a second-floor porch roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said two other victims were rescued by ladder, as was a man.

The three girls were listed in critical condition.

The man and another occupant of the home, a teenage male, were treated and released.

Police said Lt. Dennis DeVoe was heading to the scene when his vehicle was hit in an intersection. He was reported in critical condition.

Officials say the hoverboard was plugged in and charging before it caught fire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.