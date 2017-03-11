Mason City neighborhood makes room for historic houses

A neighborhood near downtown Mason City is getting a much-needed face lift.

The Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2m2Op2Z ) that four historic houses in a flood-stricken area that had been slated to be demolished have instead been relocated to East State Street.

An additional dozen homes on intersecting First Street have been razed to make way for a condo development.

Among the relocated houses is the historic Egloff house.

It was built in 1938 in the international style with flat roofs and smooth walls.

The others are a 1936 Tudor revival, a 1923 American four square and a 1941 limestone period revival cottage.

Community Benefit-Mason City member Robin Anderson said the project initially focused solely on the Egloff House, but expanded to include the other homes as a way to preserve significant architecture.