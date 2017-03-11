Iowa Democratic Party picks new executive director

The Iowa Democratic Party has a new executive director.

The party announced Thursday that Kevin Geiken is the party's new director, replacing outgoing executive director Ben Foecke.

Geiken is a native of Butler and Franklin counties who attended Iowa State University and has been involved in Iowa politics for more than a decade.

A party news release says Geiken worked on former President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

He also served as deputy executive director for the Iowa Democratic Party during the 2014 cycle.

State Party Chairman Derek Eadon says he has worked with Geiken on several projects and that the new director "is respected across the state, and he is a nationally renowned trainer and organizer."