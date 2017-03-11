Fire chief: Still no cause found for fatal Webster City fire

Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused a central Iowa house fire this week that killed one man and injured a woman.

Webster City Fire Chief Charles Stansfield tells the Fort Dodge Messenger (http://bit.ly/2mcI2JK ) that investigators are still working.

But he also raised the possibility that the cause of the blaze may never be discovered.

Investigators do know the blaze started Wednesday night on the second floor of a two-story house that had been converted upstairs and downstairs apartments.

Arriving firefighters Wednesday night found the couple inside.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died. The woman remains in critical condition.

Their names have not yet been released.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.