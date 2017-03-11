MUST SEE: Duck befriends sheriff's deputy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MUST SEE: Duck befriends sheriff's deputy

One duck loves a sheriff's deputy.

In California, Placer County sheriff's deputy Alexis Whiteley was trying to control traffic when a duck came waddling out of the bushes and instantly started following her.

The duck followed the deputy for more than 30 minutes.

A neighbor came along and took the duck back to his nearby home.

The duck's nickname is "Quackers."

