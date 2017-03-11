Iowa City police investigate armed robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Casey Allbee
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

The Iowa City Police Department says they responded to the 2600 block of Roberts Road around 4:00 a.m.

A man said he was reportedly robbed by two men and one of them had a handgun. The victim said the suspects reportedly demanded property from him and he complied.

The suspects were described as black men and both were wearing dark clothing. Police are still looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information is being told to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).

