40 Iraqis killed in Damascus blasts

BEIRUT -- Iraq's Foreign Ministry says most of the more than 40 people killed in the twin blasts in the Syrian capital Damascus were Iraqis visiting the Shiite shrines in the area.

The twin blasts Saturday hit outside Bab al-Saghir cemetery, one of the most ancient in the Syrian capital and which houses revered Shiite religious figures. The Syrian interior minister says 40 were killed and 120 were wounded. Opposition activists group say at least 46 were killed.

Ahmed Jamal, Iraq's foreign ministry spokesman, says in a statement initial reports suggest 40 killed were Iraqis. He says a crisis cell was formed in coordination with Syrian authorities to determine the identities of those killed and wounded and to transfer them to Iraq. The statement condemned the attacks.