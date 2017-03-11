Today marks six years after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami hit Japan

Today, March 11th, marks six years after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami devastated the country of Japan.

A moment of silence was held across the country. The moment of silence was observed at 2:43 in the afternoon local time, marking the moment the earthquake hit and triggered a tsunami.

The double disaster left 18,000 people dead or missing.

Most of the towns hit by the disasters have only been partially rebuilt and local authorities are struggling to finance construction.

Meanwhile, as many as 150,000 people have left the radiation-affected areas near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.