Gladbrook-Reinbeck falls to Grandview Christian in 1A Boys State Final

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Grand View Christian/Des Moines

Gladbrook-Reinbeck - 2 years removed from a state title -- hoped experience would propel them past Grand View Christian -

but the game quickly turned in to a nightmare - Bryce Crabb hit the trey for a 5, oh start to the game -

and it only got worse - Stephen Glenn dropped 3 more - - Gladbrook-Reinbeck dug in to a 21 to 2 after one quarter -

but started to make some noise in the second - Caden Kickbush knocks down the triple as they pulled within 15 at half -

Second half inching closer - Kickbush with the tough shot to make it a 13 point game -

Moments later - Joe Smoldt from the arc - drills the three - gets the edge down to ten -

but they got no closer as Crabb responds on the other end -

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50/Grand View Christian 61/ FINAL

Gladbrook-Reinbeck finishes as the 1-A runner up following a 61, 50 loss which came down to that rough start -

Scott Kiburis/G-R Head Coach

"Yes, that 10 points off the start, that 17-2 run to start the game was the difference in the game. From that point on I think we played right with them."

Joe Smoltdt/G-R Senior

"We knew we had a run in us, and yeah, I guess when I hit those 2 threes, whenever we hit a couple of shots they just answered. Got to give credit to them