New Hampton chosen as RAGBRAI stop

RAGBRAI is still a few months away, but cities are getting ready as the ride schedule continues to come out.

The 45th Annual RAGBRAI bicycle ride is set to start July 23rd, beginning in Orange City and ending in Lansing on the 29th.

One of the stops along the way is New Hampton.

"Each town has something special," said Julie Havel, New Hampton RAGBRAI Co-Chair.

One look around Julie's New Hampton shop and you can see her Iowa pride, so there is no surprise she's taken on the river-to-river ride.

"The most difficult is the hills; that is what everybody will talk about is their strength trying to do that. But at the end of the hill there is always a piece of pie, a good sandwich, a cold beer," said Havel.

All that, waiting in a small town honored to be chosen as a part of the route.

It is something New Hampton had its heart set on.

"We had disappointment. We would have liked to have been an overnight town," said New Hampton Mayor Deb Larsen.

But the town took the disappointment in stride and quickly applied to be a day stop. Mayor Larsen said the wait was hard, not even she was allowed to know before the route was announced Thursday.

"Yes, we are excited. We aren't just the pass through town, but the meeting town," said Mayor Larsen.

With 3,600 people living in New Hampton, the 20,000 RAGBRAI visitors might just be the most the town has ever seen. But it is a challenge they are willing to take on.

"We are looking extremely forward to it; having them come through our town is just wonderful," said Havel.

The town hasn't seen the route since the 70's and has more to offer.

"Very excited that we will get to showcase some of what is going on in New Hampton. Roll out our red carpet and let them know that we just passed our school referendum; we will be building a new middle school. We've got a 100-year celebration for our hospital this year and we are building a Tribe Trail for biking and hiking," said Mayor Larsen.

Mayor Larsen says they have a lot up their selves for the big day, but you will just have to make a stop in New Hampton on day five of RAGBRAI.

