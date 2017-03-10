UNI Women storm by Bradley to MVC Semifinals

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team put together a balanced offense in its quarterfinal game against Bradley tonight, winning the game 69-39. UNI improved to 23-7 overall this season, advancing to tomorrow’s semifinal game at 4 p.m. CT.



The Panthers had eight players score in tonight’s game, including six with five or more points. Ellie Herzberg led UNI with 17 points, shooting 50-percent from the arc while Megan Maahs added 14 points and nine rebounds. Angie Davison rounded out UNI’s double-digit scorers with 11 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the floor and 3-for-4 from deep.

It was a tale of two halves for the Panthers, with nine lead changes in just the first half. Bradley held a 12-9 lead with 4:28 on the clock in the first quarter, but four unanswered points from Taylor Hagen to give UNI the lead.

UNI headed into the second quarter up 17-15, but Bradley quickly took a 19-17 lead on back-to-back buckets from the Braves to start the quarter. It was a game of key threes in the second quarter for the Panthers with Angie Davison hitting one of the most important shots of the game with 47 seconds left in the quarter, draining a trey to send UNI into halftime up 32-29.

The Panther defense got stingy in the third quarter, holding the Braves scoreless for over three minutes and to just six points in the quarter. UNI was able to put together an 11-2 run on Bradley in the third with the final five points of the run coming from the hands of Herzberg.

Bradley’s scoring woes continued into the fourth quarter, with UNI keeping the Braves to just four points. The Panthers kept its large lead late in the game on a pair of threes from Davison and Herzberg, sending UNI into the semifinals with its 69-39 win.

UNI will play the winner of the quarterfinal game of Missouri State vs. Evansville. The semifinal match will take place tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT in the iWireless Center in Moline, Ill.