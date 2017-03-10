Power outage felt all around Iowa City area

According to MidAmerican Energy, approximately 29,000 customers were without power for some time Friday afternoon, including one of the substations that serves the University of Iowa campus and hospital.

Debora Blume, MidAmerican Energy Director of Communications, said they experienced a problem with equipment at one of its substations on the west side of Iowa City, causing the widespread outage.

She said the problem was isolated and that transmission switching was done to re-energize the affected customers. For some the power outage ranged from just 30 minutes to several hours.

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics was running on backup generators. Outside police were directing traffic for the nonworking street lights.

Down the road a ways, cooks were working by the lights of their phones to prep dinner in a dark kitchen at Flannigans and Iowa River Power Restaurant.

"We had a power surge that flickered first half hour later I'd say give or take the power went out," Matt Winchester, Service Manager to the restaurants, said.

Without power for nearly two hours.

"We thought it was going to be quick but the first one was seconds then minutes came along and then we kind of realized it was going to be awhile," he said.

The outage only delaying Flannigans opening by just over a half hour.

"We were concerned for a few minutes but we also have a good staff that even if we were delayed for awhile we knew we would get going at appropriate times and thankfully two hours later we were able to get going," Winchester said.

Inside, the restaurant was packed with diners come dinner time.

"They were concerned that the social hour of the evening would be affected but we've been pretty steady and everybody is happy that we're open and thankful that they could come out and enjoy themselves tonight."