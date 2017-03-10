IC West whips Kennedy 61-37 advance to 4A State Finals

Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year.More >>
Michael Bradley scored a stunning early goal from about 40 yards and the U.S. hung on for a 1-1 tie against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday night, gaining only its third point at Azteca Stadium as coach Bruce Arena changed seven starters and used a five-man defense to overcome the thin air and short recovery time.More >>
The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.More >>
Davenport Assumption proved to be too much for the Center Point-Urbana girls as the Knights topped the Stormin' Pointers 3-0 for the class 1A state soccer championship.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes finished 3rd in the 4 by 400 meter relay and Aaron Mallett took fourth in the 110 meter high hurdles to lead the Hawks to a 17th place team finish at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.More >>
