IC West whips Kennedy 61-37 advance to 4A State Finals

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa City West whipped Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61-37 to advance the 4A Boys State Title Game against West Des Moines Valley on Saturday. Connor McCaffery led the Trojans with 18 points as they jumped to a 12-0 lead and never looked back.  Patrick McCaffery and Deontae Lane added 15 points as Iowa City West improved to 22-3.  Michael Brest with 10 points was the only Cedar Rapids Rapids Kennedy player in double figures.

