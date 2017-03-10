Jason Huff inducted to Boys Basketball Hall of Fame

It has been thirty years since Jason Huff starred on those Don Bosco Basketball teams---and he spends a lot of time these days grabbing rebounds for his son, Zach--who just finished his freshman season with Dons.

But when urged...Jason can flash the skills that produced 23 points and ten rebounds a game as a 6-5 Center. He still remembers the great community support for basketball in a town known for wrestling...

Jason Huff....

"This gym was full every night--the community came out and supported it I remember big games we had tio set chairs along the court. The stands were full the chairs were full the stage was full it was a great atmosphere to play in."

Huff gives credit for much of his success to coaches, teammates and Family. His older brother John was the team's point guard..

It was great it was a great experience to get a chance to play two years together--we were the first team to go to the state tournament and he was the starting guard--its amazing that he never cared that I got all the glory--he was happy for me and just wanted to win games..it was an unbelievable experience..."