Walmart giving out free cupcakes this Sunday

Walmart has declared Sunday, March 12, everybody’s birthday and will be giving out one free cupcake to each person at their Supercenters from 1 to 4 p.m. – regardless of when their actual birthday is.

Customers don’t need any coupons or special codes, they just have to show up and pick between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream or whipped topping. Walmart expects to give away 3 million cupcakes this Sunday, according to a Walmart spokesperson.