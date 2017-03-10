Walmart giving out free cupcakes this Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Walmart giving out free cupcakes this Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Walmart has declared Sunday, March 12, everybody’s birthday and will be giving out one free cupcake to each person at their Supercenters from 1 to 4 p.m. – regardless of when their actual birthday is.

Customers don’t need any coupons or special codes, they just have to show up and pick between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream or whipped topping. Walmart expects to give away 3 million cupcakes this Sunday, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.