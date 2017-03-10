"You can't bring them back": Family pushing for stricter drunk driving laws

An eastern Iowa family is closer to seeing tougher laws on drunk driving after losing their precious 5-month-old Drake Bigler. The Iowa Senate voting to create a program to combat repeat offenders of impaired driving.

Lloyd and Mavis Bigler have been working to see justice for their great-grandson Drake, who was killed by a drunk driver in Minnesota. Drake, only 5-month-old at the time, was killed by a repeat offender who was three times over the legal limit.

For the past five years, Lloyd has been fighting for tougher laws on drunk driving.

In 2014, a bill Representative Sandy Salmon sponsored in the Iowa House died. The bill would have increased the mandatory minimum amount of time someone spends in jail after being caught drinking and driving from 48 hours to 7 days. The bill also would have increased the minimum fine from $1250 to $3750. But, this didn't discourage the Bigler's.

With time, he's only been pushing harder, working with Representative Salmon to make moves on a program that would require drivers who are arrested or convicted of driving impaired-to never get behind the wheel under the influence again.

Senate File 444 would address problems associated with intoxicated, drugged, and distracted driving. Senators voted to establish programs that would require drivers arrested or convicted of driving impaired to participate in twice-daily sobriety monitoring, as well as require drivers to install ignition interlocks in their vehicles.

All the Biglers have are memories of Drake. Photo albums filled with pictures of their missed great-grandson.

"Just think about what you're going to do and your responsibilities before you get behind the wheel," said Lloyd Bigler. "You can't bring them back."

Lloyd has been advocating for the two-fold program that includes the interlock system.

Their son and grandson Brad (Drake's father), have been using the wrecked car and Drake's story to send a powerful message to teens against drunk driving.

"He was driving home one day from an engagement, and he was thinking he wanted some guidance if he was doing the right thing," said Lloyd. "And so he was on this road, and there was a terrible noise coming in the trailer, back at the back end. So he stopped to see what had come lose or fell off because everything was bolted on. And he went back there and nothing was loose everything was fine. So he stepped on the back of the trailer and he hadn't looked there, hadn't looked in the wrecked car for months-and he looked in there-and he saw Drake's teddy bear...so he felt that was a sign from Drake."