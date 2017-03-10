Statewide pool tournament comes to Waterloo

People of all ages came together this week for one thing: Pool.

Teams of five went head-to-head in the team eight ball round of the Iowa State Pool Championships.

The competition was hosted at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, which started Wednesday and continued Friday morning.

"Some have played for years and some are just starting...some it's their first year," said Cindi Stueck, Vinton.

One pool player, Mark Pauling has been playing for 15 years.

"I'm in the senior division since I am 55-years-old, I can play with the old guys so maybe I have a chance," said Pauling, Estherville.

Thousands of people are competing, some just for fun and others to be called the best.

"You make a little bit of money, you get some hardware, trophies or plaques and stuff like that," said Pauling. "We kind of all compete against each other from our home town area, see who did the best and get a little bit of bragging rights until next year."

Pauling was not off to a good start Friday.

"I've lost once," said Pauling. "My back is against the wall a little bit."

If a player loses twice, they are out, but for many, it's all in good fun.

"It's not like bar pool," said Pauling. "No, they don't sit there and harass you and stuff like that."

This is a time for everyone to come together, shoot pool and learn about this sport.

When people aren't playing, they can grab a drink, something to eat or even a massage.

One player says pool matches can take all night.

The Iowa State Pool Championships will continue this weekend. Winners can potentially win thousands of dollars.

