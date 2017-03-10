Statewide pool tournament comes to Waterloo

Most of the day will be mild and dry, but a stray storm is possible late tonightMore >>
Most of the day will be mild and dry, but a stray storm is possible late tonightMore >>
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year. Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins became the NHL’s first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champions following a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday night.More >>
Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year. Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins became the NHL’s first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champions following a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday night.More >>