Wisconsin man arrested after 8 meth labs found in trailer

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A man is arrested after eight one-pot meth labs are found in a trailer.  41-year-old Christopher Kivi, of Bagley, Wisconsin, is facing meth charges.

The drug task force in Grant County executed a search warrant at his home in the 12,000 block of Cooley Lane in Wyalusing.  Kivi is being held in the Grant County Jail.

