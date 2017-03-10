Archbishop of Dubuque: Catholics allowed to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

Archbishop of Dubuque Michael Jackels releasing a statement that allows Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday during Lent this year. The Archbishop recognizing that many St. Patrick's Day celebrations often include serving meat.

Catholics who are 14 and older, normally abstain from eating meat on Fridays in Lent. "This tradition helps us to remember how Jesus loved us and gave himself up to death for our salvation, as well to inspire us to imitate Jesus’ loving gift of self by an act of penance or charity," said Archbishop Michael Jackels.

The Archbishop is encouraging everyone to instead perform some other good work, participating in Holy Mass that day, or abstaining from watching television, or donating to charity the same amount of money spent on food and beverage at the St. Patrick Day celebration.