Arson suspected in large Polk County grassland fire

MAXWELL, Iowa (AP) - An official says a fire that burned hundreds of acres of grassland at a Polk County wildlife area appears to have been intentionally set.

Doug Romig told The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2mReRAn ) the fire was reported early Friday at the Chichaqua Wildlife Area, near Maxwell in northeast Polk County.

Firefighters had extinguished most of the fire by midday Friday, but by then it had burned up to 700 acres of grassland. No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

Romig says the fire appears to have started in three spots, so it likely was intentionally set.

Although the fire didn't cause damage, Romig says it could have destroyed structures if not for the quick work of firefighters and conservation officers.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

