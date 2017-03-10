UPDATE: All power restored in Johnson County

UPDATE: As of 5:15 p.m. MidAmerican has restored all of its facilities. With these power sources restored, the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is in the process of restoring its facilities.

MidAmerican Energy is reporting thousands are without power this afternoon in Johnson County.

The company's Report an Outage map shows this outage is affecting over 800 people.

According to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, they are still accepting emergency patients. Six residence halls are also still without power and running on back up generators.

This outage is due to a transformer failure. Power is expected to be back on by 4:00 p.m.

