Woman charged after dog bones found in basement

A northeast Iowa woman is facing charges after dog bones are found in the basement and garage of a home.
Monona Police say on February 26, they were told there were remains of a small dog found in a kennel in the garage of a Monona home.
At the same home, more bones were found in the basement.
Police say Chanda Halvorson, 22, didn't properly get rid of the dogs' remains after they died.
One of the animals died in the fall, the other died in December.
Police say the dogs showed signs they were starved.
Halvorson is charged with animal neglect resulting in death. 
