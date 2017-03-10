RAGBRAI announces route for Friday, July 28 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

RAGBRAI announces route for Friday, July 28

Written by Casey Allbee
RAGBRAI announces the route from Cresco to Waukon.

According to the RAGBRAI website, here is the route:

Cresco to Decorah – 19.5 miles
Decorah to Ossian – 14. 7 miles
Ossian to Castelia – 5.1 miles
Castalia to Postville – 6.1 miles
Postville to Waukon – 14.7 miles

This is the route for Friday, July 28. The total mileage is 60.1 miles.

