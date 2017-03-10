RAGBRAI announces route for Friday, July 28

RAGBRAI announces the route from Cresco to Waukon.

According to the RAGBRAI website, here is the route:

Cresco to Decorah – 19.5 miles

Decorah to Ossian – 14. 7 miles

Ossian to Castelia – 5.1 miles

Castalia to Postville – 6.1 miles

Postville to Waukon – 14.7 miles

This is the route for Friday, July 28. The total mileage is 60.1 miles.