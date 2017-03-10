You may be owed hundreds of dollars in tax money - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

You may be owed hundreds of dollars in tax money

Written by Sara Belmont
The I.R.S says it has tax refunds totaling more than $1 billion for around 1 million taxpayers who haven't filed a 2013 federal income tax return.

To collect the money, you have to file a 2013 tax refund no later that this year's tax deadline, which is Tuesday, April 18th.

The I.R.S estimates the midpoint for refunds to be around $700.

