It's time to change time again. Daylight saving time returns this weekend in the United States.
   The short-term pain: Lose an hour of sleep Saturday night. The long-term gain: Enjoy more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.
   Advance your clocks by 60 minutes before tucking in, so you're not caught off-guard Sunday morning. For most of the U.S., the change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.
   You may want to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors and radios, and repeat that when standard time returns Nov. 5.
   No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
