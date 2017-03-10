Wind sends 4-year-old flying

A little girl is OK after winds took her for a wild ride.

She opened up the door to her house and a wind gust whipped the door around as she held on.

"I ran to her and I see her pinned against the siding and the glass door. I had to unlatch her from the handle and took her inside. She was scared and then kind of embarrassed we were laughing at her. Then, we showed her the video and she was laughing at it too," said the girl's mother.