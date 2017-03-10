Sinkhole in Iowa park - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sinkhole in Iowa park

SIOUX CITY (KWWL) -

Part of an Iowa park is off limits right now because of a big sinkhole.

An aging storm sewer collapsed in Sioux City which caused the problem.

Barricades are up and so are warning signs.

The city dealt with another sinkhole last month when one swallowed a city snowplow.

No one was hurt.

