NEW THIS MORNING: Fire breaks out after Iowa train derailment

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a fire erupted after a train derailment in northwest Iowa's Palo Alto County.

It happened around 1 a.m. this morning, about a mile southeast of Graettinger.

County emergency management director Mark Hunefeld says there have been no injuries. He says at least 27 cars derailed, including the burning tank cars believed to have been carrying ethanol.

Nearby residents were asked to evacuate the area.

