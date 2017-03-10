Starbucks unveils new spring cups - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Starbucks unveils new spring cups

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Spring is right around the corner and Starbucks is rolling out a new line of cups to celebrate.

Each tall, grande, and venti size will have its own pastel color with a white dot and hand-drawn design. The designs include a sun, an umbrella, and a bunny.

You will be able to find the cups starting on March 16th at participating Starbucks stores for a limited time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.