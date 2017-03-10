Source: USOC recommends USA Gymnastics president resign

U.S. Olympic Committee leadership is recommending that USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny resign amid fallout from the federation's handling of a string of sex-abuse cases.

A person familiar with the communications says the USOC board discussed Penny's future at its quarterly meeting.

Penny is a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who has accused former volunteer team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

USA Gymnastics has denied wrongdoing.