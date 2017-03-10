Iowa House OKs bill banning local minimum wage increases

The Iowa House has approved a Republican-backed bill that would ban local governments from raising the minimum hourly wage, effectively revoking some wage increases for low-income workers.

The chamber approved the bill Thursday night, will all the votes in support coming from the GOP majority.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where the Republican majority also supports the proposal.

The legislation would prohibit cities or counties from adopting or enforcing ordinances that raise the minimum hourly wage above the state level of $7.25. That would override wage increases approved in Polk, Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties.

Republicans say the bill will add uniformity for employers, and argue the Iowa Constitution already prohibits local governments from individually raising wages. Democrats say the measure hurts workers, especially those who will have their pay cut.