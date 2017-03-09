Cedar Rapids Xavier bears Waverly-SR 47-41 in overtime in 3A Boy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Xavier bears Waverly-SR 47-41 in overtime in 3A Boys State Semifinal

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Defending State Champion Cedar Rapids Xavier beat top ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 47-41 in the 3A Boys Semifinal to advance to Saturday's Title game.

The Saints avenged a 22 point loss during the regular season.  Cedar Rapids Xavier was led by Tyler Mims with 21 points while Austin Phyfe scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Go-Hawks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.