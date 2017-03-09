Cedar Rapids Xavier bears Waverly-SR 47-41 in overtime in 3A Boys State Semifinal

The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.More >>
Davenport Assumption proved to be too much for the Center Point-Urbana girls as the Knights topped the Stormin' Pointers 3-0 for the class 1A state soccer championship.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeyes finished 3rd in the 4 by 400 meter relay and Aaron Mallett took fourth in the 110 meter high hurdles to lead the Hawks to a 17th place team finish at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.More >>
Center Point-Urbana Girls soccer team advances to the 1A State Title gameMore >>
The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.More >>
