Coralville man faces multiple felonies related to North Liberty construction project

A Coralville man is accused of theft and multiple forgery charges involving the Liberty View Mall development in North Liberty.

Tony Pederson, 50, was arrested Thursday, March 9, and charged with one count of first-degree theft and five counts of forgery.

According to documents from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Pederson is accused of writing two bad checks for the amount of $135,351 to Iowa Concrete for concrete work done at the Liberty View location.

Pederson is said to have wrote the first check on December 2, 2016, for that amount, but it was returned for insufficient funds. After being made aware of the bad check, he made out another check in the same amount. That check was also returned.

Documents state Iowa Concrete has yet to be paid.

Pederson is also accused of forging the signatures of five contractors of the Liberty View location, including Iowa Concrete, on "Final Waiver of Lien" documents. Documents that are meant to come from a contractor that state they've received payment for their work.

In the documents, each is stated saying they didn't sign the document nor did they give permission for their name to be signed.

Those documents don't say what the contractor is owed or whether or not the debt has since been repaid.

One of the men on the list, who wished to not be interviewed, said he isn't owed money for his work because he has since retook possession of the equipment he was contracted to supply. Another said he had been paid before quickly hanging up the phone.

The other calls to those businesses have not been immediately returned.

If convicted of all charges, Pederson could face up to 35 years in prison.