Indiana knocks Iowa out of Big Ten Basketball Tournament 95-73

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
James Blackmon Jr. and Indiana buried Iowa under a barrage of long distance shots, and the Hoosiers used a huge second half to notch a 95-73 victory Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana (18-14) used the 3-pointer to turn a close game into a rout. It was 48-all before Blackmon, Devonte Green and Josh Newkirk combined to connect five times from behind the arc during a 30-11 blitz.

The 10th-seeded Hoosiers will next face second-seeded Wisconsin in the quarterfinals Friday night. Indiana was 3-10 in the Big Ten Tournament over the previous 10 years.

Indiana went 12 for 20 from 3-point range, including 6 for 8 after halftime. Blackmon scored 23 points and De'Ron Davis added 15.

Jordan Bohannon led seventh-seeded Iowa (18-14) with 24 points on six three pointers. The Hawkeyes entered the tournament with a four-game winning streak, including victories over Indiana, Maryland and Wisconsin.

Iowa trailed only 43-40 at halftime but was outscored 52-33 over the final 20 minutes.

