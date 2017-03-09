Principal: 8-year-old hit by van was "a beautiful young soul"

We now know the name of a child who died after colliding with a mini wan while riding a tricycle.

8-year-old Cassandra Rieken died yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at the intersection of South Cedar Street and West Washington Street in Monticello.

"Shock, Cassie was a beautiful young soul, a joy like one of those kids that was always happy and you know you just, makes you stop and think for a second," says Will Spencer, Principal at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School.

Cassie was a second grader at Sacred Heart, a school with just 87 kids from Kindergarten to 6th grade.

"Every Thursday morning we have mass and the first thing we did this morning was have mass and the family was there and it was hard, it was very difficult but I think it was the beginning of a long process of healing," Spencer told us.

He remembers the joy Cassie brought, "There is a candy jar on her teachers desk and she would always run over and get the candy jar and bring me a piece of candy and that was actually the last thing she did for me yesterday before she went home," he says.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the mini van and was not hurt.

A memorial fund has been set up in Cassie's name at Onward Bank in Monticello, donations can be made at any Onward Bank branch.