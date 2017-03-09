Gladbrook-Reinbeck edges North Linn to advance to 1A State Title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gladbrook-Reinbeck edges North Linn to advance to 1A State Title Game

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Gladbrook-Reinbeck rallied from a seven point halftime deficit to beat North Linn 58-53 in the 1A State Boys Semifinal and advance to Friday's Championship game against Grandview Christian.  Rebel guard Joe Smoldt scored 19 points grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists in leading G-R to the win over previously unbeaten North Linn.  The Lynx which finished the season 26-1 were led by Jake Hilmers.

