Iowa State beats Oklahoma State at Big 12 Tournament

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Monte Morris had the ball in his hands with Iowa State's victory assured, knowing he was only an assist shy of the second triple-double in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.

The senior star held the ball until teammate Naz Mitrou-Long came over and took it so he'd get the turnover instead when the shot clock ran out.

The moment at the conclusion of the No. 23 Cyclone's 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals Thursday was evidence of two things: How selfless and mature Morris has become during his career in Ames, and how respected he is by Mitrou-Long and the rest of his teammates.

"People were telling me about the triple-double," said Morris, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, "but you can play for stats or you can play for the win."

Well, the win pushed the Cyclones (21-10) into a semifinal matchup with either No. 1 Kansas or TCU on Friday night.

As for the stats? They had some gaudy ones, too.

Deonte Burton finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mitrou-Long hit three of the Cyclones' 12 3-pointers and had 14 points. Darrell Bowie and Matt Thomas.